PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (6-1) sweeping Coppin State over the weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at where the Beavers stack up in the national rankings...

MORE: Oregon Hires OSU Assistant Brian Michalowski | 2022 Analysis/2023 Preview DB's | Sellers and Turley Sweep Awards | OSU Baseball Talks Sweep | Newcomer Profile: Nikko Taylor | Beavers Complete Sweep Of Coppin State | Inside The Dam: End Of Feb. Updates