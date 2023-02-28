Oregon State Newcomer Profile: WR Tastean Reddicks
Up in today's Oregon State newcomer profile is Fort Lauderdale (FL) wide receiver 6-foot-0, 175-pound Tastean Reddicks.
The Florida native was the Beavers ninth commitment at the time of his commitment, announcing his decision the weekend of July fourth. He is one of three prospects that Jonathan Smith's program dipped into the state of Florida for, also nabbing St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Zakiah Saez and Pompano Beach safety Harlem Howard.
"They really make me feel like I’m at home," Reddicks told Beavers Edge at time of his commitment. "They show that they really want me. I love the school and city too, I can see myself attending school and living there."
THE RECRUITMENT
Reddicks earned 20 reported scholarship offers in his recruitment including offers from; Colorado, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
First offered by the Beavers in late May and talked to the three-star wide receiver extensively in the weeks following. In late June, he made an official visit to Corvallis, one of two in his recruitment, also visiting Pittsburgh in June.
It was a visit that jolted the Beavers well into the lead in his recruitment and there was no turning back from there. He would commit to the program not too long after on July 3. In August, Florida State and Utah both began to make strong pushes for Reddicks but he stayed locked in with the Beavers.
