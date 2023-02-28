PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Up in today's Oregon State newcomer profile is Fort Lauderdale (FL) wide receiver 6-foot-0, 175-pound Tastean Reddicks.

The Florida native was the Beavers ninth commitment at the time of his commitment, announcing his decision the weekend of July fourth. He is one of three prospects that Jonathan Smith's program dipped into the state of Florida for, also nabbing St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Zakiah Saez and Pompano Beach safety Harlem Howard.

"They really make me feel like I’m at home," Reddicks told Beavers Edge at time of his commitment. "They show that they really want me. I love the school and city too, I can see myself attending school and living there."

