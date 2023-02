PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

2023 offensive tackle Payton Stewart is set to visit Corvallis next month, the Kelso (WA) native told BeaversEdge recently. He has scheduled a visit to the program for March 18.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound offensive tackle picked up an offer from the Beavers in January after a phone call with Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michaelczik and head coach Jonathan Smith. He also has received offers from Arizona State, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, SMU, UNLV, and Washington State.

MORE: OSU Baseball Ranks | Oregon Hires OSU Assistant Brian Michalowski | 2022 Analysis/2023 Preview DB's | Sellers and Turley Sweep Awards | OSU Baseball Talks Sweep | Newcomer Profile: Nikko Taylor