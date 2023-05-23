PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Baseball Postseason Projection | Baseball In The Rankings | OT Manasse Itete releases T5, Sets OSU OV | Beavers To Open P12 Tourney vs Arizona | Deshawn Warner Sets OSU OV | Deshawn Warner Has OSU In Top 4 | Coach Speak: What Are the Beavers Getting In RB Makhi Frazier?

Oregon State women's basketball and head coach Scott Rueck have added another transfer portal addition to the roster for the upcoming season, landing former Utah forward Kelsey Rees.

The 6-foot-5 forward is coming off a junior season with the Utes that saw her play in all 32 games (two starts) and averaged 3.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 12.9 minutes per contest. She shot 45% from the field, 31% from beyond the arc, and 67% from the foul line...

As a sophomore in 2021-22, she saw action in 31 games (17 starts) and averaged 19.4 minutes, 4.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 19.4 minutes per game,

Because her freshman season was the free-waiver 2020-21 season, she'll have up to two seasons of eligibility with the Beavers...

Regarding returnees, the Beavers will welcome back guards Talia Von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte, Martha Pietsch, Adlee Blacklock, Lily Hansford, and Raegan Beers, and Timea Gardiner in the frontcourt.

Additionally, the Beavers will welcome five new faces to the program, including transfers Susana Yepes & Sela Heid and incoming freshmen Donovyn Hunter, Kennedie Shuler, and Dominika Paurová.