CORVALLIS – Oregon State added an athletic perimeter player with a strong international pedigree on Wednesday in Dominika Paurová.

The 6-foot-1 wing represented the Czech Republic in international competitions for five seasons, playing on the U14, U15, U18, U19 and U20 teams between 2018 and 2023. She most recently helped the Czech Senior National Team qualify for the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket, which will take place in June.

"I am excited to add Dominika Paurová to our program," Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. "She is a skilled wing who brings experience competing at a high level on the international stage. Beaver Nation will love the competitive and exciting nature she brings to the court, as well as her creativity on the offensive end. Dom is a great fit in our culture and will be an excellent complement to our program. I couldn’t be more excited to add her to our basketball family.”

“I chose Oregon State because I felt at home here and at the same time Coach Rueck can push me in basketball. I see great potential in the team, which I am excited to be part of,” Paurová said.

The Czech national played last season at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. She averaged 11.5 points 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, leading her team to the Sunshine Independent Athletic Association State Championship. Paurová finished the season with nine double figure scoring games and two double-doubles.

Internationally, Paurová helped the Czech Republic U20 team make the 2022 FIBA European Championships title game. Despite being one of the youngest players in the field, she was the sixth woman for the Czech team and averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Paurová led the team with 12 points in the title game and scored nine with four rebounds in the Czech Republic’s semifinal win over France.

She also led the Czech U18 team to a sixth-place finish at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s European Championships in Greece. She ranked seventh among all U18 players in scoring with 14.7 points per game and fifth in rebounds with 9.3 per game. She was one of the fan voting candidates for the tournament’s MVP award and the All-Star Five.

In 2021, Paurová had three double doubles in the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup in Hungary where her team finished in sixth. She finished the tournament with 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Paurová is the fourth addition to the Oregon State program for 2023-24, joining transfer Sela Heide and fellow freshmen Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler.