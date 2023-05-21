PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Deshawn Warner Sets OSU OV | Deshawn Warner Has OSU In Top 4 | Coach Speak: What Are the Beavers Getting In RB Makhi Frazier? | Beavers Sweep WCU | Las Vegas WR Discusses OSU Visit

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open play at the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament Wednesday morning against Arizona at Scottsdale Stadium. The Beavers and Wildcats will get underway at 10 a.m. PT.

Oregon State is the No. 2 seed in the second annual tournament. Arizona State is the third team in the pool with the Beavers and Wildcats. Arizona State, the No. 5 seed, finished the regular season with a 31-22 overall record and 16-13 record in Pac-12 play, 1 ½ games behind the Beavers. Arizona, the No. 8 seed, finished with a 30-23 overall record and 12-18 Pac-12 mark.

The Beavers will take on the Sun Devils Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

OSU, which finished the regular season with a 39-16 overall record, went 17-7 over its last Pac-12 games to finish with an 18-12 conference record.

Oregon State swept a three-game series against the Wildcats in late April, while going 1-2 in a three-game series at Arizona State two weeks prior.

OSU is in Pool B. Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed, leads Pool A, and is joined by No. 6 Oregon and No. 9 California. Washington, at No. 3, leads Pool C, and is joined by No. 4 USC and No. 7 UCLA.

Pool play begins Tuesday and concludes Thursday. The top team from each pool plus one wild card team will comprise the four semifinal teams for Friday’s two games. The Pac-12 Tournament title game is set for 7 p.m. PT Saturday night.

The first four days of the tournament will air on the Pac-12 Networks, Pac-12.com and the Pac-12 Now app. Saturday’s championship will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Pac-12 Tournament Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets to the Pac-12 Tournament by visiting https://bit.ly/OSUP12Tournament.