Three-star defensvie end Deshawn Warner who released his top four of Kansas, Oregon State, Texas, and Washington has set official visits to Kansas, Oregon State, and Texas, he told BeaversEdge on Saturday.

Warner will be taking his first official visit to Oregon State on June 2nd. It will be his first visit to campus since earlier this year when he visited Corvallis on an unofficial visit.

After his Oregon State official, he'll head to Washington on June 20th and Kansas on June 23. He has not yet set an official visit to Texas but is still looking to do so.

Oregon State currently holds two commitments in their 2024 recruiting class from RB Makhi Frazier and TE Wyatt Hook.