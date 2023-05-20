Three-star defensive end Deshawn Warner has released his top four ahead of his official visits. The Goodyear (AZ) native announced a top four of Kansas, Oregon State, Texas, and Washington.

Warner has yet to announce any official visit dates but all four schools should be expecting to receive visits.

The Arizona native was last on campus in January on a trip that went very well for both sides. “The visit was amazing,” Warner told BeaversEdge, “I was able to get all the answering i was looking for, see all the things that i wanted to see, something that stood out to me was the culture it's not the flashiest place out there but it's homey they get stuff done and everything is genuine!”

He was impressed by what he saw from a facility standpoint and the town of Corvallis itself s “The facility itself was amazing tons of history and it's beautiful,” he said. “They’re still building to it constantly so i can only imagine how it will look in the near future, Corvallis was also beautiful, great weather, delicious food choices, and a supportive community,” he added.

Warner does not have a decision date set but is eyeing a late June or early July commitment.