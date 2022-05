Oregon State WBB: Beavers Land 2023 G Donovyn Hunter

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State and head coach Scott Rueck landed its first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class on Thursday night as Donovyn Hunter announced her pledge.

Hunter, who was named an OSAA First-Team All-Tournament selection, finished the season averaging 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. She was also the Player of the Year in the Southwest Conference.

