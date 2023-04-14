PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Preview: Beavers vs USC | Martinez & Lolohea Mic'd Up | Inside The DAM: Latest Intel | Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 9: Chiles & Thomas Impress | WATCH: Day 9 Interviews | MBB: Beavers Add JUCO Guard | OL Target Sets OSU Visit | 2025 OL Jake Flores has "amazing" visit | WR Dajon Doss Recaps Visit

CORVALLIS – Oregon State added size and a Beaver legacy from the transfer portal with the addition of Sela Heide, a 6-foot-7 junior center from North Bend, Wash.

Heide, the daughter of Oregon State basketball alumni Jason and Sissel (Pierce) Heide, played three seasons in the Pac-12 at California. She is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

“The Heide family knows all about what it means to be a Beaver, and we are excited that Sela chose to come home to join our family and pursue her master’s degree,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “From a basketball perspective, Sela is impactful around the basket on both ends of the floor and has a beautiful touch in an emerging perimeter game. In addition to her on-floor attributes, she is of the highest character, a great teammate and a perfect fit with our culture and community.”

“Oregon State always has, and still does feel like home,” Heide said. “Coach Rueck and the rest of the staff have done an excellent job creating a family culture full of individuals who want to be great and have winning mentalities. I have grown up a part of Beaver Nation and cannot wait to get to Corvallis. Go Beavs!”

Heide brings an imposing interior presence for the Beavs, averaging 1.1 blocks per game over her three years in Berkeley. She played in 22 games over three seasons for the Golden Bears, missing time due to an injury as a sophomore after a promising freshman campaign.

Heide most recently posted 1.8 points per game on 60 percent shooting from the floor as a junior. She scored a career-high eight points to go with two blocks and three rebounds in a win over CSUN.

In her freshman season, Heide averaged 3.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. She made 50 percent of her shots from the floor. In her best game of the season, Heide blocked five shots while grabbing five rebounds and scoring six points in 20 minutes at UCLA.

The North Bend native was the no. 89 player in the country coming out of Mount Si High School in 2020 according to espnW. As a senior, she averaged 16.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

Heide is the third addition to the Oregon State program for 2023-24, joining freshmen Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler.

OSU Athletics