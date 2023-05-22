Over the weekend, three-star offensive tackle Manasse Itete released his top five while also recently announcing an official visit to Oregon State.

The 6-foot-7 native of Congo released a top five of Florida State, Oregon State, USC, Utah, and Washington.

He narrowed his list down from nearly 15 offers. Schools that did not make the cut include Arizona, California, Kansas State, Oregon, UCLA, Vanderbilt, and Washington State.

The Beavers have been involved with Itete for a while but it was rather unclear for the most part where they truly stood in his recruitment. Now, they'll have their chance to take their best shot at the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle.

Itete announced on Twitter over the weekend he'll be visiting Corvallis the weekend of June 9 through the 11. That is so far expected to be one of the smaller weekends next month for the Beavers, they'll also host. So far only DL Keona Wilhite is also scheduled to take an official visit that weekend.

Notably, Itete is a bit of a raw prospect. Only playing football for a few years when he moved to Modesto (CA) to live with his now-host family. “It’s a beautiful thing,” Itete told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney in April. “It’s something I always wanted to do but I never had it. It’s a nice experience to have.”

Heading into official visits, Florida State is generally considered the frontrunner for Itete. They are also set to receive his final official visit on June 23.