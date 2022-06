Oregon State WBB: Beavers Land 2023 G Kennedie Shuler

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball program and head coach Scott Rueck landed its second commitment of the 2023 class on Sunday afternoon as Barlow (OR) guard Kennedie Shuler announced her pledge!

The 5-foot-10 guard is coming off her junior campaign with the Bruins and helped lead her squad to the OSAA 6A state championship game this past spring.

Despite falling to Beaverton in the championship, Shuler averaged 12 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship. She also was second in the tournament in three-pointers attempted (seven per contest) and averaged just under three makes per game.

For her efforts in the 2022 postseason, Shuler was named to the 6A Girls All-Tournament Second-Team.

Shuler joins four-star guard Donovyn Hunter (Medford) as the two recruits the Beavers have received commitments from in the 2023 class... Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...