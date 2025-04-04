Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs UC Irvine

With the No. 11 Oregon State baseball team (20-6) set to face No. 12 UC Irvine (22-5) at Goss Stadium for a three-game set starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- As a team, the Beavers have hit 19 home runs in their past seven games. OSU hit 20 over its first 19 games.

- Turley is on an 11-game hit streak, second-longest of the season by a Beaver, trailing Trent Caraway's 14 to open the year.

- Turley also has 149 RBI, which ranks him 10th. He's 30 shy of the all-time record of 179 set by Michael Conforto from 2012-14.

- Gavin Turley' s five home runs in the series at Nebraska has given him 41 for his career. That's now four shy of equaling Travis Bazzana for the Oregon State record.

- The Beavers' staff has a 1.37 earned run average in 79 innings at home this season. The Beavers have 91 strikeouts to 25 walks and 47 hits for a 0.91 WHIP.

- Oregon State, meanwhile, is entering the month of April looking for its 14th consecutive winning April.

- OSU went 14-4 in March. It marked the 21st consecutive winning March for the Beavers, excluding the 2020 shortened season.

- Dallas Macias homered in the second game between the teams at Goss Stadium last season.

- OSU has won two straight, both coming at the 2024 Corvallis Regional. The Beavers won game one, 5-3, and then advanced to Lexington Super Regional with an 11-6 win in the second matchup.

- Oregon State and UC Irvine are meeting for the 14th time on Friday. The Beavers own a 7-6 series advantage and 5-3 mark in Corvallis.

- UC Irvine is among the nationally ranked after seven weeks in 2025 with Baseball America moving them up from 24th in their preseason poll to now 13th. UCI's highest ranking is No. 11 from NCBWA in addition to a No. 12 ranking from D1Baseball.com, USA Today Coaches Poll, and Perfect Game USA. UCI remained nationally ranked the entire 2024 season finishing in the top 25 in all five major polls.

- UC Irvine is 4-1 this season against ranked teams beating No. 24 Nebraska in the season opener, a one-run loss to No. 16 Vanderbilt on a neutral site, and now three wins over the weekend on the road against No. 21 UC Santa Barbara. UCI will host UCLA who is currently No. 24, and this weekend's series will be at No. 5 Oregon State.

- The 'Eaters are winners of 10 in a row, the nation's longest active streak, and sixth streak of 10 or more wins in program history. 'Eaters also hold a seven-game road win streak and 11 straight in conference.

- The Anteater offense added 53 runs to their season total last week and 41 runs over the weekend series including season highs in runs with 20 Friday and hits with 19 Saturday. UCI has scored at least eight runs in 20 of 26 games, and at least six runs in every weekend matchup. In the month of March, UCI hit .330 as a team scoring 10.3 runs a game.

- Colin Yeaman again was the offensive catalyst last week hitting .588 and went .625 in the weekend series. He currently has a 12-game hitting streak and 10-game run scored streak with a hit, run, and RBI in each of the three weekend game

- Frankie Carney returned to the top of the order going 9-for-19 (.473) with a team-best seven RBIs, scoring five runs, and reaching base four other times by BB or hit by pitch

- Chase Call reached rarefied air with a home run Saturday. It was his 25th as an Anteater tying the all-time record set by Francis Larson in 2010. He's also working his way up the all-time lists now ninth in runs (130) and third in HBP (49)

- Anthony Martinez continues to rack up the RBIs with nearly two a game this season. He's second in UCI history with 165, 24 away from the all-time mark, is two behind Call and Larson in the HR race, and is five hits from becoming the 19th 'Eater to reach 200

- The Anteater pitching staff came together for four wins last week and handed out 40 strikeouts:

- UCI weekend starters each earned a win with Riley Kelly striking out a career high eight while allowing one run in five innings Friday. Trevor Hansen reached a career high 10 strikeouts in Saturday's win just barely missing a quality start in 6.1 innings, and Ryder Brooks earned his first weekend win gritting out five innings allowing four runs on four hitsÞ Finnegan Wall returned to form appearing in tough spots in two different games out of the bullpen and tossing five scoreless innings over the outings to record holds in each win

- UCI closers came up with two saves in different ways. David Butler went two innings Tuesday and after putting the first three runners on base in a one-run game, got the next three hitters without allowing the tying run to score. Max Martin mowed through his six hitters Sunday needing just 15 pitches.

- The regular season is halfway through and the 'Eaters are among the national leaders statistically

- As a team, UC Irvine is top 30 in triples (3rd), runs per game (9.9), hit by pitch (6th), on-base percentage (11th), runs (14th), batting average (15th), doubles (18th), slugging (21st), and hits (24th)Þ The pitching staff's notable numbers include 8.2 hits allowed per nine innings (41st), 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings (43rd), and 1.37 WHIP (47th) nationally.

- Anteaters making noise nationally include Colin Yeaman, 10th in hits per game, 11th in triples and total bases, 17th in hits, 20th in slugging, and 25th in batting, Jacob McCombs, 11th in triples, 21st in hits per game and total bases, 27th in hits, 41st in doubles, and 67th in batting, Chase Call, 22nd in HBP and 35th in runs per game, and Anthony Martinez unofficially 2nd in RBIs per gameÞ Notable statistical pitchers start with Trevor Hansen at eighth in victories, 89th in strikeout-to-walk ratio, 97th in strikeouts, and 99th in walks allowed per nine innings, Max Martin fourth in saves, David Butler, 21st in appearances, and Riley Kelly ranking 101st in ERA, nationally.

- UCI has the Big West's leader in batting, hits, runs, slugging, triples, total bases, tied for wins, and saves