Oregon State Guard Damarco Minor Enters Transfer Portal

in other news
Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Clinch Series vs UC Irvine
The Beavers clinched a crucial series against UC Irvine on Sunday afternoon...
Oregon State Offer Round Up: 4/6/25
A roundup and quick breakdown of all the prospects that Oregon State has offered in recent days.
Beavers Even Series With 4-2 Victory Over UC Irvine
The Beavers bounced back and evened the series...
California ATH Malcolm Watkins Schedules May Official Visit
California ATH Malcolm Watkins has scheduled an official visit to Oregon State.
GYM: Beavers Advance to Tuscaloosa Regional Final
The Beavers advanced to the Tuscaloosa Regional Final on Friday...
Oregon State men's basketball has lost another to the transfer portal on Friday as guard Damarco Minor became the sixth to transfer.
The 6-foot, 190-pound guard averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 33 games (32 starts) while shooting 40% from the floor, 28% from three, and 84% from the charity stripe.
In his final game as a Beaver against UCF in the College Basketball Crown, he had 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 35 minutes of play.
He joins Liutauras Lelevicius, Michael Rataj, DaJohn Craig, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah as the Beavers in the portal...
Minor will have a lone year of eligibility for his next stop, by way of the recent JUCO ruling...
Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...
