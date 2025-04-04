Oregon State Guard Damarco Minor Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State men's basketball has lost another to the transfer portal on Friday as guard Damarco Minor became the sixth to transfer.

The 6-foot, 190-pound guard averaged 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in 33 games (32 starts) while shooting 40% from the floor, 28% from three, and 84% from the charity stripe.

In his final game as a Beaver against UCF in the College Basketball Crown, he had 16 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in 35 minutes of play.

He joins Liutauras Lelevicius, Michael Rataj, DaJohn Craig, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah as the Beavers in the portal...

Minor will have a lone year of eligibility for his next stop, by way of the recent JUCO ruling...

