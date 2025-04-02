Oregon State Guard Liutauras Lelevicius Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beaver Baseball Previews UCI | GYM Set For Tuscaloosa Regional | 2026 S Niko Jandreau Schedules OV | Beavers In The Rankings | Jade Carey Named All-American

Oregon State men's basketball saw another member of the roster hit the transfer on Wednesday afternoon as guard Liutauras Lelevicius entered the portal.

He joins Michael Rataj, DaJohn Craig, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah as the Beavers in the portal...

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound redshirt sophomore averaged 8.7 points per game and four rebounds in 33 games played this season. In his final game as a Beaver against UCF in the College Basketball Crown, he went 9-of-12 from the floor for 20 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Before OSU, he competed for Lithuania at the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championships, averaging 17.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He shot 41.6 percent from the floor and 94.3 percent from the stripe in the event. He also competed in the FIBA U19 FIBA World Cup in 2021 and played for Lietkabelis in the Lithuanian league.

MORE: Reser Files: Scouting Report QB Deagan Rose | Beavers Showing Increased Interest In Miss. | Scouting Report: DB Trey Glasper | BeaversEdge Talks Spring Football & MORE