WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Previews UC Irvine & MORE

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the No. 11 Oregon State baseball team (20-6) set to host No. 12 UC Irvine (22-5) for a three-game series at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge catches up with Mitch Canham, Eric Segura, Nelson Keljo, and Gavin Turley!

MORE: GYM Set For Tuscaloosa Regional | 2026 S Niko Jandreau Schedules OV | Beavers In The Rankings | Jade Carey Named All-American | Reser Files: Scouting Report QB Deagan Rose | Beavers Showing Increased Interest In Miss. | Scouting Report: DB Trey Glasper | BeaversEdge Talks Spring Football & MORE