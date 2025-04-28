Where Oregon State's 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up spring football practices and gearing up for the 2025 campaign, we look closer at how the Beavers are faring on the recruiting trail with their 2026 recruiting class...

The Beavers are off to a great start, as this is the earliest in the Rivals era that the Beavers have had this many commitments. There's a solid foundation being laid early by Trent Bray and Co., and they've got some strong pieces that will likely draw additional recruits in time...

The Beavers hold pledges from QB Deagan Rose, RB Lamarcus Bell, DL Noah Tishendorf, and Cynai Thomas.

The four pledges have the Beavers with 270 total points, tied for 62nd nationally with Missouri, ahead of programs such as Florida and Georgia Tech, and just trailing Pittsburgh and Northern Illinois...