Oregon State Football: 5 Players Who Impressed In Spring

With the Oregon State football team having wrapped up spring practices, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter takes a closer look at five players who impressed in spring!

While it might seem a bit too obvious, you cannot underestimate just how impactful it was for the Beavers to have a big-time quarterback under center in spring, and that's exactly what they got from former Duke and Texas QB Maalik Murphy.

After the disappointing results from last season with a combination of Gevani McCoy, Ben Gulbranson, and Gabarri Johnson under center, the Beavers went shopping this spring and emerged with one of the top transfers on the market, thanks to a highly competitive NIL package.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder instantly stepped into a starting role for the Beavers, and in doing so, massively elevated the ceiling of the quarterback room. Johnson was the lone returnee outside of true-freshman Kallen Gutridge, who redshirted, after McCoy and Gulbranson sought the transfer portal.

While Murphy's overall workload was slightly capped by the Beavers having just three players to play quarterback in spring, I thought he did more than enough to show everyone watching that the team massively upgraded the offense.