Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

With the Oregon State baseball team (32-10) coming off a 2-3 week that included wins over Gonzaga and a sweep at the hands of Oregon, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers dipped in the national rankings...

Oregon State Baseball Ranks 4/28
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

7th

-4

Top-25

USA TODAY

12th

-9

Top-25

Baseball America

16th

-10

Top-25

Perfect Game

10th

-6

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

12th

-4

RANKS

