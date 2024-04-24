PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Wednesday the additions of Parsa Fallah and Damarco Minor, who will join the team for the upcoming season.Fallah is a 6-foot-9 forward, while Minor is a 6-foot guard.

Parsa Fallah - Forward - 6-foot-9 - Redshirt-Junior - Amon, Iran

Fallah was a key piece of the Southern Utah squad last season, starting all 25 games he played. The forward averaged 13.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor. He scored over 20 points on four occasions, including a 29-point showing against Idaho State, when he went 13-for-16 from the floor. Fallah tallied a pair of double-doubles in 2023-24.

“We are thrilled to be adding Parsa to our program,” Tinkle said. “He is a guy we identified early on as a very skilled player that is a true back-to-the-basket scorer. Parsa is a player we know can win position in the post and has a great skill set scoring the ball at a high percentage. We hope to continue to grow his perimeter game, as we have for many of our bigs in the past. Parsa is a great person, and he will be a major addition to our front line.”

The Amol, Iran, native made 33 appearances in 2022-23. He shot over 67 percent from the floor, and scored 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting against West Coast Baptist. Fallah has played for the Iranian youth national teams in multiple tournaments, including the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.

Damarco Minor - Guard - 6-foot - Senior - Chicago, Ill.

Minor was an All-Ohio Valley First Team honoree and an NABC All-Region selection last season at SIUE. He averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in the 2023-24 season, and led the Cougars in points, rebounds and assists. Minor scored over 20 points seven times on the year, including a 31-point showing at Tennessee State. He had 11 double-doubles on the season, including four-straight near the end of the campaign.

“Damarco is a great addition to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s a tough, hard-nosed point guard, which is evident in his rebounding numbers. Damarco is a relentless defender and a true lead-guard – the most physically imposing point guard this program has had since Malcolm Duvivier. He will bring great maturity to our back court – Damarco is an outstanding young man that Beaver Nation is going to be excited to watch.”

Minor was selected to the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer team in 2022-23, after averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Prior to joining SIUE, he led South Suburban College (Illinois) to a perfect 33-0 record and the school’s first NJCAA Division II National Championship. For his efforts, Minor earned NJCAA D2 National Player of the Year honors.

