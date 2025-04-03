Aiva Arquette Named To Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CARY, N.C. – Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette has been named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced on Thursday.

Arquette remains on the watch list after being named a preseason selection in Feburary.

The Kailua, Hawai’i native has started all 26 games for the Beavers this season. He is batting .333 with seven doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 25 runs batted in. He’s posted a .646 slugging percentage and .445 on-base percentage entering this weekend’s series versus UC Irvine.

Arquette is one of 19 players who advanced from the preseason to midseason watch list. Players can still make their way into the selection process before semifinalists are announced on May 18.

The Beavers have had at least one midseason watch list selection in three of the last five years. Arquette joins Travis Bazzana (2024), Jacob Melton (2022) and Cooper Hjerpe (2022) over that stretch. Both Bazzana and Hjerpe were finalists during their respective seasons.

Oregon State meets UC Irvine Friday for the start of a three-game series between top-25 foes. First pitch Friday is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

OSU Athletics