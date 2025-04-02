All In: Oregon State Gymnastics Heads to Tuscaloosa for NCAA Regional

Oregon State’s bars lineup had one of its best meets of the season during the final competition of the regular season against Fisk on March 21, tying a season-high mark for a single rotation with a combined 49.350 rotation score. Taylor DeVries led off the rotation with a 9.800 that Briones followed with a 9.825, before Jennifer McMillan and Thompson earned back-to-back 9.875s; Carey concluded the rotation with a 9.975.

15 different gymnasts completed at least one routine for the Beavers this season, and among those 15, seven maintained a perfect hit percentage: Carley Beeman (1-1), Natalie Briones (24-24), Carey (44-44), Sophia Esposito (34-34), Mia Heather (1-1), Lauren Letzsch (12-12) and Sage Thompson (36-36).

Across 11 appearances in 2025, Carey has won 43 event titles, which includes 11 in the all-around, 11 on beam and 10 on floor, becoming the first gymnast in Pac-12 history to win both the all-around and beam title in every single appearance in a single season.

She tied for the fourth-highest all-around score in NCAA history when she earned a 39.925 against Air Force on March 15, earning a 9.950 on vault, 9.975 on bars and a pair of 10s on the beam and floor, and has yet to earn less than a 9.900 on either beam or floor, also finishing the regular season with a beam score of 9.950 or better in nine of 11 appearances – a stat which includes seven 9.975 scores or higher.

Dominant doesn’t even begin to describe Carey’s senior season as she enters postseason competition as the nation’s leader both in the all-around and on beam. Across 44 total routines, she’s earned a 9.900 or better 39 times, which includes 21 scores of 9.950 or better, earning a 9.975 or better 11 times and three perfect scores, with a trio of 10s coming during the final two weeks of regular season competition.

Jade Carey was named Regular Season First Team All-American in the all-around and on bars, beam and floor, also earning Second Team honors vault, the WCGA announced on Monday.

That Air Force meet was just the second time that OSU sold out a meet and it was the first time packing over 9,000 fans into Gill Coliseum, which came some four months after the team announced it had set a season ticket sales record for the fourth-consecutive year.

Record-breaking performances in front of record-breaking crowds typified the 2025 season. In a year with six home meets, Oregon State welcomed a program record 34,666 fans, an average of 5,778, while also setting the record for highest attended meet when 9,042 fans watched the Beavers earn the fourth-highest team score in program history with a 197.700 against Air Force on March 15.

In qualifying for the regional event, OSU will make its 50th-consecutive postseason appearance, which dates back to a sixth-place finish at an event hosted in Monmouth, Ore., in 1975. Since then, the Beavers have won 10 regional events and had a combined 76 individual region champions.

FINAL FOUR:

The final two-thirds of the Beaver beam and floor lineups were crucial to the team’s 197.325 team score against Fisk, combining for six scores of 9.900 or above across eight total routines.

On beam, Letzsch ignited the run with a 9.850 that was followed by a pair of 9.925s by McMillan and Sydney Gonzales before a Carey 9.975, whereas on floor it was Esposito igniting the run with a 9.875 and being followed up by Thompson (9.900), Kaitlin Garcia (9.975) and Carey (10).

FINISHING STRONG:

There were two 49.600-plus rotation scores in all of 2025 for the Beavers, both coming on floor and both coming in the final two meets of the regular season: OSU set its season high mark for any apparatus this season with a 49.625 against Air Force before finishing with a 49.600 against Fisk.

Entering Friday’s regional as the No. 15 floor lineup in the nation, nine different Beaver student-athletes have appeared on the floor this season. Led by Carey’s 9.941 average, Esposito (9.866), Thompson (9.860), Garcia (9.798), Karlie Chavez (9.790) and Savannah Miller (9.771) all average over a 9.750.

ACROSS THE BOARD:

Though OSU dropped in the rankings from No. 11 to No. 14, Oregon State actually improved its NQS not just as a team, but in three out of four events. Vault stayed the same at 49.195 but bars (49.280 to 49.305), beam (49.405 to 49.410) and floor (49.370 to 49.380) all improved along with the team’s overall NQS, which also improved by one tenth, going from 197.175 to 197.185.

WHAT A MOMENT:

In her final meet at Gill Coliseum, Kaitlin Garcia saw a 10 from one judge for the first time in her collegiate career as she earned a career high 9.975 on the floor. She’s had a fantastic senior season, hitting on 22 of 24 routines, earning 14 scores of 9.850 or better and a 9.900 or better eight times. Garcia has earned a 9.900-plus on floor in each of the last three competitions, starting with a 9.900 at San José State before a 9.950 against Air Force and the career high 9.975 against Fisk.

The San Diego, Calif., native appeared on vault and floor in every meet this season and enters the regional ranked No. 34 on floor exercise.

SUPERB SENIOR SEASON:

Sage Thompson, who sits at No. 33 on the uneven bars, has been a crucial part of three different Beaver lineups this season. Appearing in each of the team’s 12 meets, Thompson has just one sub-9.800 score across both floor and bars. The Lehi, Utah, native has tied her career high FX score, 9.900, five times in just 2025, which includes each of the last two competitions, and enters Friday’s regional with averages of 9.795 (vault), 9.864 (bars) and 9.857 (floor).

SOPHOMORE STANDOUT:

Sophia Esposito was named the 2024 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season and has built upon her performances as a sophomore. Appearing in all 12 regular season meets, she averaged a 9.795 on vault, 9.831 on the beam and 9.866 on floor, setting or tying career highs on all three events at some point this season. The Melville, N.Y., native has exceled on floor exercise and finished with a 9.800 or better in each of her 11 routines and has found a groove on vault in recent weeks, earning a trio of 9.825-plus scores in each meet.

BREAKOUT ON BEAM:

Jennifer McMillan set a new career high on the balance beam against Fisk, earning her second 9.900-plus of the season with a 9.925, having previously been given a 9.900 against San José State on March 17.

As a junior, the Charlotte, N.C., native has competed on bars and beam in every single meet while also adding two vaults and two floor routines. She competed in the all-around for the first time in her career against Stanford on Feb. 28, finishing with a 39.075.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY:

Lauren Letzsch return to action has been marked by consistency, as the senior from Golden, Colo., enters Friday’s competition with appearances in all 12 meets on the beam, earning a 9.825 or better in 10 meets, three of which went 9.900-plus. She set a new career high on senior day against Air Force, earning a 9.950, and has earned a 9.850 or better in each of her last four appearances.

UP NEXT:

Should the Beavers finish Friday’s competition as one of the two highest-scoring teams in the four-team competition, they will advance to the regional final on Sunday, April 6. The top two teams from Sunday’s regional final will earn their place at the NCAA Championships, scheduled for April 17 and 19 in Fort Worth, Texas.

OSU Athletics