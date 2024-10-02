PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has announced its nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Oregon State will open the season Nov. 4 when Utah Tech visits Gill Coliseum. Weber State, Western Oregon and Cal State Fullerton will play in Corvallis on Nov. 8, 12 and 15, respectively.

The most often contested rivalry in Division I basketball will write its next chapter on Nov. 21 when Oregon comes to Gill. The Beavers will follow that up by heading to North Texas on Nov. 25.

Home games against UC Davis (Nov. 30), Idaho (Dec. 7), UC Irvine (Dec. 14) and Sacramento State (Dec. 17) will lead up to Oregon State’s trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.

Game times and TV selections will be announced at a later date. Oregon State’s WCC schedule was announced earlier this summer.

Oregon State 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 26 – vs. Montana State-Billings (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 – vs. Utah Tech

Nov. 8 – vs. Weber State

Nov. 12 – vs. Western Oregon

Nov. 15 – vs. Cal State Fullerton

Nov. 21 – vs. Oregon

Nov. 25 – at North Texas

Nov. 30 – vs. UC Davis

Dec. 7 – vs. Idaho

Dec. 14 – vs. UC Irvine

Dec. 17 – vs. Sac State

Dec. 22 – vs. Charleston (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)

Dec. 23 – TBD (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)

Dec. 25 – TBD (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)

OSU Athletics