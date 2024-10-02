PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oregon State MBB: Beavers Announce Nonconference Slate

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has announced its nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Oregon State will open the season Nov. 4 when Utah Tech visits Gill Coliseum. Weber State, Western Oregon and Cal State Fullerton will play in Corvallis on Nov. 8, 12 and 15, respectively.

The most often contested rivalry in Division I basketball will write its next chapter on Nov. 21 when Oregon comes to Gill. The Beavers will follow that up by heading to North Texas on Nov. 25.

Home games against UC Davis (Nov. 30), Idaho (Dec. 7), UC Irvine (Dec. 14) and Sacramento State (Dec. 17) will lead up to Oregon State’s trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.

Game times and TV selections will be announced at a later date. Oregon State’s WCC schedule was announced earlier this summer.

Oregon State 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule

Oct. 26 – vs. Montana State-Billings (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 – vs. Utah Tech

Nov. 8 – vs. Weber State

Nov. 12 – vs. Western Oregon

Nov. 15 – vs. Cal State Fullerton

Nov. 21 – vs. Oregon

Nov. 25 – at North Texas

Nov. 30 – vs. UC Davis

Dec. 7 – vs. Idaho

Dec. 14 – vs. UC Irvine

Dec. 17 – vs. Sac State

Dec. 22 – vs. Charleston (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)

Dec. 23 – TBD (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)

Dec. 25 – TBD (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)

