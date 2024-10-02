Oregon State MBB: Beavers Announce Nonconference Slate
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men’s basketball team has announced its nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
Oregon State will open the season Nov. 4 when Utah Tech visits Gill Coliseum. Weber State, Western Oregon and Cal State Fullerton will play in Corvallis on Nov. 8, 12 and 15, respectively.
The most often contested rivalry in Division I basketball will write its next chapter on Nov. 21 when Oregon comes to Gill. The Beavers will follow that up by heading to North Texas on Nov. 25.
Home games against UC Davis (Nov. 30), Idaho (Dec. 7), UC Irvine (Dec. 14) and Sacramento State (Dec. 17) will lead up to Oregon State’s trip to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic.
Game times and TV selections will be announced at a later date. Oregon State’s WCC schedule was announced earlier this summer.
Oregon State 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
Oct. 26 – vs. Montana State-Billings (Exhibition)
Nov. 4 – vs. Utah Tech
Nov. 8 – vs. Weber State
Nov. 12 – vs. Western Oregon
Nov. 15 – vs. Cal State Fullerton
Nov. 21 – vs. Oregon
Nov. 25 – at North Texas
Nov. 30 – vs. UC Davis
Dec. 7 – vs. Idaho
Dec. 14 – vs. UC Irvine
Dec. 17 – vs. Sac State
Dec. 22 – vs. Charleston (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)
Dec. 23 – TBD (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)
Dec. 25 – TBD (Diamond Head Classic – Honolulu, Hawaii)
OSU Athletics
