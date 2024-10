PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!





As of October, the Oregon State Beavers hold 12 commitments in their 2025 recruiting class. With early signing day just over two months away, BeaversEdge offers an update of where the Beavers 2025 class sits and what else needs to be done this cycle.

MORE: Which Beavers Out-Performed Recruit Ranks? | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | CSU vs OSU Odds | 5 Beavers Who Have Impressed | Beaver Football By The Numbers | OSU's Highest-Graded Defenders | ESPN Projects OSU's Schedule | PFF: Top Offensive Players Through 4 Games | BYU Pledge Talks OSU Visit