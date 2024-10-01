PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LMENYRUZGRlFNJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUswQ1hFRkZGUU0nLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

How did Oregon State commitments perform last weekend?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

How did members of Oregon State's 2025 & 2026 recruiting class perform in week six of the high school football season? BeaversEdge takes a look below.

Rose and Clovis enjoyed an off week last weekend after a 5-0 start. Rose has completed 87-of-121 attempts this season for 1,378 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

No stats are available the Liberty trio in a 49-0 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Glasper and Green Valley defeated Palo Verde 28-14 last weekend. Glasper had two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Hanford and Glass enjoyed a bye week last weekend after a strong 5-0 start. So far this fall, Glass has recorded 55 carries for 476 yards and five touchdowns.

Myers had one sack in a 37-0 win for Cardinal Newman over the Pleasant Valley Vikings.

Skyview fell to West Linn (OR) 45-0 last weekend.

West Linn defeated Skyview (WA) 45-0 last weekend.

No stats available for Crane Union's 62-20 win over the Imbler Panthers.

Castlemont and Washington had a bye week last weekend.

Madison had one tackle in a 70-14 win for Prestonwood Cristian Academy over Nolan Catholic. Madison has nine tackles including one TFL on the season.

Walker recorded one tackle in a 27-24 win over Marcus. In four games this season, the three-star prospect has recorded 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.

