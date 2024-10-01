Advertisement

Rose and Clovis enjoyed an off week last weekend after a 5-0 start. Rose has completed 87-of-121 attempts this season for 1,378 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

No stats are available the Liberty trio in a 49-0 loss to Bishop Gorman.



Glasper and Green Valley defeated Palo Verde 28-14 last weekend. Glasper had two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Hanford and Glass enjoyed a bye week last weekend after a strong 5-0 start. So far this fall, Glass has recorded 55 carries for 476 yards and five touchdowns.



Myers had one sack in a 37-0 win for Cardinal Newman over the Pleasant Valley Vikings.

Skyview fell to West Linn (OR) 45-0 last weekend.

No stats available for Crane Union's 62-20 win over the Imbler Panthers.

Castlemont and Washington had a bye week last weekend.

Madison had one tackle in a 70-14 win for Prestonwood Cristian Academy over Nolan Catholic. Madison has nine tackles including one TFL on the season.