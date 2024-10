PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State running backs coach Thomas Ford, wide receivers Darrius Clemons and Zach Card, and offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez ahead of Colorado State!

MORE: Inside The Dam: Intel On Beavers' Recruiting Efforts | Which Beavers Out-Performed Recruit Ranks? | Quick Hits From Trent Bray | CSU vs OSU Odds | 5 Beavers Who Have Impressed | Beaver Football By The Numbers