Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (4/23)

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With Baseball America & D1 Baseball coming out with its most recent field of 64 projection this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this late-April projection...
MORE: MBB: Beavers Add Keziah Ekissi | Beavers Take Down Gonzaga | WATCH: Beavers Talk Sweep Of Gonzaga | WATCH: Beavers Talk Extra-Inning Win Over Gonzaga | Beavers To Play Montana In 2026 | Preview Beaver Baseball To Host Gonzaga | Beaver Baseball Ranks
D1Baseball Projection
In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team is in the national seed picture, checking in as the No. 8 national seed. This regional lineup would be interesting as it would have Oregon, Fairfield, & Gonzaga in the Corvallis Regional, paired with the No. 9 overall seed, Georgia.
Baseball America Projection
In the Baseball America Projection, the Beavers held steady from last week, remaining as the No. 9 overall seed, just outside of the top-eight national seed picture with TCU, Iowa, & Central Connecticut in the regional.
The Beavers would be paired with No. 8 seed Vanderbilt in this projection.
Oregon State (32-7) heads south this weekend, playing Oregon (27-12) in a Friday-Sunday set followed by a matchup with the Ducks at Goss Stadium on Tuesday.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @ryan_harlan