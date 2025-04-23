Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (4/23)

With Baseball America & D1 Baseball coming out with its most recent field of 64 projection this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this late-April projection...

In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team is in the national seed picture, checking in as the No. 8 national seed. This regional lineup would be interesting as it would have Oregon, Fairfield, & Gonzaga in the Corvallis Regional, paired with the No. 9 overall seed, Georgia.

In the Baseball America Projection, the Beavers held steady from last week, remaining as the No. 9 overall seed, just outside of the top-eight national seed picture with TCU, Iowa, & Central Connecticut in the regional.

The Beavers would be paired with No. 8 seed Vanderbilt in this projection.

Oregon State (32-7) heads south this weekend, playing Oregon (27-12) in a Friday-Sunday set followed by a matchup with the Ducks at Goss Stadium on Tuesday.