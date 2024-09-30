Four key takeaways from Trent Bray's press conference ahead of Colorado State coming out of the bye week

1. Points of emphasis in the bye week for the offense and defense

Bray mentioned that the team used the bye week to evaluate their performance through the first few weeks of the 2024 season. Bray noted that the running game has been great, with running backs Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin leading the way on the ground, and the passing game has seen a constant improvement over the first few weeks. The biggest thing for the offense in the future headed into this weekend's matchup against Colorado State is improving situationally with play calls in certain areas of the field. Another aspect for the offense to improve going forward is quarterback Giovanni McCoy consistently hitting explosive plays down the field when they present themselves.

Bray noted that they addressed run defense in the bye week and looked at why Purdue had so much success running the ball against them. According to Bray, a positive from the defense is that the tackling is much improved than in previous years. They addressed schematics and techniques in stopping the run and why Purdue gave them trouble with their run game.

2. Controlling the game with time of possession

Bray mentioned that controlling the time of possession will be a vital part of the Beavers' offensive identity going forward. From the establishment of the run game, they're going to run the ball and set up the deep passing plays, which Bray said was starting to show against Purdue. Time of possession, according to Bray, means the offense is going to be efficient, move the chains when needed, and get off the field on defense.