While we're skirting our own rules here and naming two players, both Anthony Hankerson and Jam Griffin have been so good for the Oregon State football team through four weeks that it would be impossible not to name them both.

Simply put, they are the engine of the Oregon State offense and are a huge reason they're sitting at 3-1 entering the next quad of games.

Griffin leads the way with 413 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries (6.2 ypc) while Hankerson is right behind him at 372 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries (5.0 ypc).

The Beavers' bread and butter offensively this season has been letting those two guys run wild and then letting that open up everything else, and outside of the Oregon game, it's been a winning formula that the Beavers will no doubt look to continue and further fine-tune.

The fact that neither Griffin nor Hankerson were on the roster last season makes their stats so far in 2024 even more impressive. Say what you will about Griffin already having been here, but it's a completely new offense under offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson and both have been able to hit the ground running.

The duo is a large portion of why the Beavers rank sixth nationally in rushing yards per game at 267.8, with Griffin averaging 103.2 yards per game and Hankerson 93. They've also showcased their receiving chops as well, as both are just under 110 yards per game in all-purpose yards.