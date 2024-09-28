Oregon State Football By The Numbers
With the Oregon State football team (3-1) coming off an idle week and preparing to face Colorado State at Reser Stadium this next Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers by the numbers!
(Note - Stats don't include Saturday's games)
TEAM
267.8 - Rush yards per game for the Oregon State offense. That's good for sixth-best nationally...
1,071 - Total rushing yards on the year, fourth-most in the country.
51% - Oregon State's third-down conversion percentage on the season, good for 20th-best nationally.
35% - Oregon State's third-down conversion defense percentage, which ranks 60th nationally.
45% - Oregon State's fourth down conversions on the year, going 5-for-11.
0% - Oregon State is one of seven teams nationally that have not allowed a fourth-down conversion. Opponents are 0-for-4 against the Beavers.
236: Oregon State's total penalty yards on the season, ranking 86th nationally.
96: The Oregon State offense has 96 first downs on the season, 14th-most nationally.
0: Oregon State is one of 14 teams nationally to have not thrown an interception.
120th: Oregon State's passing yards per game (153.2) ranks 120th nationally.
10.05: Oregon State's average yards per pass completion, which ranks 113th nationally.
12th: Oregon State's redzone defense is tied for 12th nationally, allowing opponents to score on 64% of chances so far (7-for-11).
85%: Oregon State's redzone offense scores 85% of the time, going 12-for-14 with 10 rushing scores, two made, and two missed field goals.
90th: Oregon State's run defense rank nationally on a per-game allowed basis, allowing 164.2 yards per game.
30th: The Beavers rank 30th nationally in tackles for loss allowed, with just an average of four per game.
21.25: Points allowed per game by the Oregon State defense this season, tied for 60th nationally.
27.8: Points per game by the Oregon State offense this season, good for 81st nationally.
0.75 - Average sacks per game for the Oregon State defense, tied for 124th nationally.
1st: Oregon State leads the nation in time of possession, averaging 37 minutes per game.
62nd: Oregon State's national rank in total defense, allowing 338.8 yards per game.
50th: Oregon State's national rank for total offense, averaging 421 yards per game.
23rd: The Beavers are tied for 23rd nationally in turnover margin, being +4 on the year.
Individual
51st: Oregon State running back Jam Griffin ranks 51st in all-purpose yards per game at 109.75.
56th: Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson ranks 56th in all-purpose yards per game at 106.75.
50th: Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy ranks 50th in the country in completion percentage, connecting on 65% of his throws this season.
6th: Oregon State defensive lineman Thomas Collins is tied for sixth nationally with one fumble recovery on the season.
37th: Griffin ranks 37th nationally in yards per carry at 6.16.
75th: Hankerson ranks 75th nationally in yards per carry at 4.96.
8th: Hankerson ranks eighth in the country in rushing touchdowns with seven on the year.
9th: Hankerson is tied for the ninth-most touchdowns this season.
16th: Hankerson's 42 points from those touchdowns rank 16th nationally.
27th: Griffin is tied for 27th with four rushing scores.
26th and 33rd: Griffin and Hankerson's ranks nationally on a per-game rush yard basis nationally, with the former averaging 103.2 yards per game and the latter 93.0.
.333: Oregon State kicker Everett Hayes' field-goal percentage, tied for worst in the country.
