With the Oregon State football team (3-1) coming off an idle week and preparing to face Colorado State at Reser Stadium this next Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Beavers by the numbers!

267.8 - Rush yards per game for the Oregon State offense. That's good for sixth-best nationally...

1,071 - Total rushing yards on the year, fourth-most in the country.

51% - Oregon State's third-down conversion percentage on the season, good for 20th-best nationally.

35% - Oregon State's third-down conversion defense percentage, which ranks 60th nationally.

45% - Oregon State's fourth down conversions on the year, going 5-for-11.

0% - Oregon State is one of seven teams nationally that have not allowed a fourth-down conversion. Opponents are 0-for-4 against the Beavers.

236: Oregon State's total penalty yards on the season, ranking 86th nationally.

96: The Oregon State offense has 96 first downs on the season, 14th-most nationally.

0: Oregon State is one of 14 teams nationally to have not thrown an interception.

120th: Oregon State's passing yards per game (153.2) ranks 120th nationally.

10.05: Oregon State's average yards per pass completion, which ranks 113th nationally.

12th: Oregon State's redzone defense is tied for 12th nationally, allowing opponents to score on 64% of chances so far (7-for-11).

85%: Oregon State's redzone offense scores 85% of the time, going 12-for-14 with 10 rushing scores, two made, and two missed field goals.

90th: Oregon State's run defense rank nationally on a per-game allowed basis, allowing 164.2 yards per game.

30th: The Beavers rank 30th nationally in tackles for loss allowed, with just an average of four per game.

21.25: Points allowed per game by the Oregon State defense this season, tied for 60th nationally.

27.8: Points per game by the Oregon State offense this season, good for 81st nationally.

0.75 - Average sacks per game for the Oregon State defense, tied for 124th nationally.

1st: Oregon State leads the nation in time of possession, averaging 37 minutes per game.

62nd: Oregon State's national rank in total defense, allowing 338.8 yards per game.

50th: Oregon State's national rank for total offense, averaging 421 yards per game.

23rd: The Beavers are tied for 23rd nationally in turnover margin, being +4 on the year.