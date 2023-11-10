With the No. 12 Oregon State football team (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) set to square off with the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, BeaversEdge gives the latest on injuries!

Safety Alton Julian

-> Julian's stretch of rough injury luck continues as head coach Jonathan Smith said during his Monday press conference that the redshirt senior would miss the remainder of the season after recently undergoing a "procedure." Smith didn't elaborate on what Julian's injury was, but regardless, it's a brutal break for Julian who has been working so tirelessly to return to the field after suffering an ACL tear in 2021. The good news here is that Julian only played in four games, and didn't play all of last season, so theoretically, he'd be a prime candidate for a one or perhaps even two-year medical waiver. Considering he was a redshirt sophomore in '21, didn't play at all in '22, and just in three games in '23, there's a strong case that he should get one, if not two extra years if applied for...

Inside linebacker Makiya Tongue

-> Tongue will miss the remainder of the 2023 season as Smith announced that his knee injury suffered was season-ending. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder had switched to inside linebacker before spring practices and was coming into his own at the position, tallying six tackles and one forced fumble this season. In his absence, look for bigger roles from ILB's John Miller, Melvin Jordan, and Isaiah Chisom.

Tongue, who occasionally makes YouTube videos on his journey, uploaded a video on saying that he tore his ACL, MCL, meniscus, and patella tendon "all in one cut." He added that his doctor said it was a rare injury and one he had only seen twice. His expected recovery time is around one to two years. He's begun the rehab process...

ILB Mason Tufaga

-> Smith was asked about offseason Utah transfer Tufaga recently, and Smith reiterated that he's still not healthy. It's unclear what Tufaga's injury is, but we didn't see him throughout fall camp...

Outside linebacker Ryan Franke

-> Smith was asked about OLB Ryan Franke's status recently and he said he's also not healthy. The 6-foot-3, 244-pounder suffered an injury before the start of the 2022 season and missed all of last season. Per Smith, he's still not back to full health...

