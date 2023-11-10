BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Stanford vs No. 12 Oregon State
Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup!
With the No. 12 Beavers (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) set to face Stanford (3-6, 2-5) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter, recruiting analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and writers T.J. Mathewson and Ryan Harlan give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top!
T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK
The Beavers will win the football game on Saturday... Okay, so what does everyone want to see then?
Stanford will be physically outmatched, especially when the Oregon State offense is on the field. The Cardinal defense hasn’t been particularly good against the run or the pass in their first season under Troy Taylor, really just lacking the personnel to match up with and giving up massive point totals to USC (56), Oregon (42), UCLA (42), and Washington (42).
The Beavers should put up a good point total, but how they do it is important. I want to see them pass the ball and be effective doing it. Ever since the bye, the passing game has been a tick-off, whether it be inaccuracy from DJ or poor blocking from the line, it hasn’t been there. It cost the Beavers a win at Arizona.
With the two big games on the horizon, this is the last chance to work out any kinks left in the passing game that must be full go the following two weeks.
On the other side of the ball, the Beaver defense, which plays significantly better at home, should have a good day tomorrow. Elic Ayomanor is a problem, but not enough to make this a ballgame.
PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Stanford 13
TJ's season record (7-2)
BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK
Home sweet home...
After not playing at Reser Stadium for nearly a month, the Oregon State football team needs some home cookin' against the Cardinal this weekend to dial everything in ahead of the final two matchups against top-10 teams...
While there's always a chance the Beavers could be peeking ahead on the calendar, nothing we've seen in the Jonathan Smith era tells me that he won't have his team ready to go.
The Beavers know they've got zero room left for error, and with their Pac-12 title game hopes still seemingly afloat, I think they come out looking to prove a point and ultimately, dominate this matchup.
Offensively, the Beavers should be able to do everything they want, and most importantly, reset the passing attack. The run game is as consistent as taxes, and the Beavers will get their numbers with Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick.
The big thing I'm looking for from the offense is whether can they get the passing attack back in sync. The Beavers had some impressive moments this season, such as the Cal game, but struggled to consistently make plays these past few weeks against Arizona and Colorado.
It starts with giving DJ Uiagalelei more time to throw than last week, so the pass-blocking has to be better, but it's also on playmakers like Anthony Gould and Silas Bolden to get open more frequently and be able to make plays with yards after the catch.
Stanford allows a ton of yards, with more so allowed through the air, so this seems like an ideal get-right game for the OSU passing attack.
Defensively, this should be a good litmus test for the defense at home against lower-tier Pac-12 foe... The run-defense was superb against the Buffs a week ago, holding them to -7 yards rushing. And overall, the defensive performance was solid, albeit a bit of a fourth-quarter letdown.
To build up as much confidence as possible ahead of the Washington game, the Beavers need to make Stanford earn every inch and have a dominant entire game. The Cardinal has proven capable of putting up points against good teams (33 vs UW), so the Beavers cannot allow Stanford to stay in the game.
Stanford's unique QB situation with Ashton Daniels and backup/wildcat option Justin Lamson could cause the defense a few headaches, but if they can create the same pressure they did on Shedeur Sanders and tackle better in space, the defense will be in great shape...
Look for Oregon State to build up a big lead, utilize the crowd, and fine-tune all three phases of their game en route to a 25-point victory...
PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Stanford 17
Brenden's season record (7-2)
RYAN HARLAN'S PICK
