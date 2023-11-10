T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

The Beavers will win the football game on Saturday... Okay, so what does everyone want to see then? Stanford will be physically outmatched, especially when the Oregon State offense is on the field. The Cardinal defense hasn't been particularly good against the run or the pass in their first season under Troy Taylor, really just lacking the personnel to match up with and giving up massive point totals to USC (56), Oregon (42), UCLA (42), and Washington (42). The Beavers should put up a good point total, but how they do it is important. I want to see them pass the ball and be effective doing it. Ever since the bye, the passing game has been a tick-off, whether it be inaccuracy from DJ or poor blocking from the line, it hasn't been there. It cost the Beavers a win at Arizona. With the two big games on the horizon, this is the last chance to work out any kinks left in the passing game that must be full go the following two weeks. On the other side of the ball, the Beaver defense, which plays significantly better at home, should have a good day tomorrow. Elic Ayomanor is a problem, but not enough to make this a ballgame. PREDICTION: Oregon State 42, Stanford 13 TJ's season record (7-2)

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK