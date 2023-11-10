1. How would you grade the first year of the Troy Taylor era?

Ben Parker: "I think the Troy Taylor era is off to as good of a start as anyone could have hoped. I would give it an A-. Not quite an A only because they lost games to Arizona and Sac State that they could have won, but everyone is bought into Troy Taylor’s vision for the program. Given they were picked to finish last in the Pac-12, I really can’t say anything but good things about how this season has gone. The buy-in that everyone has is the most impressive part of this season."

2. Stanford has playing better recently, with wins over Colorado and Washington State, and playing Washington tough... What's changed over the last month?