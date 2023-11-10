Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Stanford Expert
With the Oregon State football team preparing to square off with Stanford, BeaversEdge chats with Cardinal Sports Report publisher Ben Parker to learn more about the Cardinal...
1. How would you grade the first year of the Troy Taylor era?
Ben Parker: "I think the Troy Taylor era is off to as good of a start as anyone could have hoped. I would give it an A-. Not quite an A only because they lost games to Arizona and Sac State that they could have won, but everyone is bought into Troy Taylor’s vision for the program. Given they were picked to finish last in the Pac-12, I really can’t say anything but good things about how this season has gone. The buy-in that everyone has is the most impressive part of this season."
2. Stanford has playing better recently, with wins over Colorado and Washington State, and playing Washington tough... What's changed over the last month?
BP: "I think a major thing that has changed is just the comfortability everyone has. The defense is setting in, guys are understanding their roles better, and I also think by getting that win at Colorado, they have more confidence. Not that they didn’t have that before. I mean, it takes a lot of confidence to come back from 29-0 down. But it’s certainly evident that everyone is more comfortable with Taylor’s offense and also the defense that defensive coordinator Bobby April III is running. Plus, I just think guys are getting better."
3. Talk a little about QB Ashton Daniels and what he's brought to the offense this year? Also, what is the role of backup QB Justin Lamson? How often does he get involved?
