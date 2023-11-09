The official visit being scheduled comes just days after Ezeani was originally offered by the Beavers on November 5.

BeaversEdge has confirmed with 2024 JUCO linebacker Udoka Ezeani that he has scheduled an official visit to Oregon State for November 17.

The Beavers also have one defensive end commitment from Honolulu, Hawaii native Kekai Burnett .

So far in the 2024 recruiting class, the Beavers hold 15 commitments including one linebacker commitment from Portland, Oregon native and Central Catholic standout Dexter Foster . The 6-foot-4 Foster has put together a very good senior season for Central Catholic recording 38 tackles including 12.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks.

Ezeani will have three years to play three at his next program.

The JUCO linebacker for the Butler Grizzlies has recorded 48 tackles and one sack this season across eight games played. The Houston Texas native made the jump to Butler after spending two seasons with the Missouri State Bears. Originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Ezeani was a two-star recruit picking Missouri State over Elon, Incarnate Word, Lamar, and Louisiana.

