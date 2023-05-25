PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team has earned preseason All-American & All-Pac-12 picks via Athlon Sports as 10 Beavers were honored.

Leading the way are the three All-American picks as receiver Anthony Gould makes Second-Team All-American, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga makes Third-Team All-American, and Jake Levengood is a Fourth-Team All-American.

The first-team offense includes Fuaga, Levengood, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and running back Damien Martinez. Gould also checks in as a first-team specialist...

The second-team defense included safety Kitan Oladapo and second-team specialist receiver Silas Bolden...

The third-team defense features defensive linemen James Rawls and Sione Lolohea...

Lastly, the fourth-team offense also featured Gould, while the fourth-team defense saw defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold featured...

