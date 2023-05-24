Take Two: What Is Oregon State's Biggest Position Of Need In The Portal?
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team preparing for the start of fall camp in August, BeaversEdge takes a look at two positions of need that the Beavers could look to address via the transfer portal here in the next few weeks!
MORE: Beavers vs Arizona: Live Updates | Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Utah Transfer | Baseball In The Rankings | OT Manasse Itete releases T5, Sets OSU OV | Beavers To Open P12 Tourney vs Arizona | Deshawn Warner Sets OSU OV | Deshawn Warner Has OSU In Top 4 | Coach Speak: What Are the Beavers Getting In RB Makhi Frazier?
Brenden's Pick - Wide Receiver
There are a couple of different directions to go here, but I'm going to say Oregon State's biggest need in the transfer portal is wide receiver.
Defensive line, linebacker, and secondary were also in consideration, but given OSU's solid depth at DL and DB, and the addition of Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart, I believe that seeking a portal wide receiver would have a big-time impact for Jonathan Smith and Co.
While the Beavers did miss out on Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (who transferred to Arizona), they did extend an offer, signaling that they could be in the market for an instant-impact type of guy.
Furthermore, there are fewer options via the transfer portal than there were say a month ago, but, any graduate transfer can still opt to move elsewhere and play immediately, the portal windows only apply to those who haven't graduated.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news