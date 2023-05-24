There are a couple of different directions to go here, but I'm going to say Oregon State's biggest need in the transfer portal is wide receiver.

Defensive line, linebacker, and secondary were also in consideration, but given OSU's solid depth at DL and DB, and the addition of Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart, I believe that seeking a portal wide receiver would have a big-time impact for Jonathan Smith and Co.

While the Beavers did miss out on Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig (who transferred to Arizona), they did extend an offer, signaling that they could be in the market for an instant-impact type of guy.

Furthermore, there are fewer options via the transfer portal than there were say a month ago, but, any graduate transfer can still opt to move elsewhere and play immediately, the portal windows only apply to those who haven't graduated.