Oregon State on Saturday picked up its second commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle as Mountain Ridge (UT) offensive tackle Adam Hawkes committed to the Beavers while on an official visit to Corvallis.

Hawkes committed to the Beavers over offers from Montana and Utah State.

"The new coaches that have brought in," Hawkes said is something that really drew him to the Beavers. "As well as the beauty and calmness of the town," he added. Notably, Hawkes's hometown of Herriman, Utah has a similar population as Corvallis.

One coach that was particularly a huge presence, to no surprise in his recruitment was offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. Since being brought onto the staff by Trent Bray, DeVan has been extremely active on the recruiting trail, landing a trio of transfer offensive linemen and now adding Hawkes to the 2024 recruiting class.

Hawkes gave a bit of an insight into DeVan's recruiting style. "Coach Devan is a very nice and outgoing guy while being firm and smart," he told BeaversEdge. "He has a great background that’s what sold me him as a coach and person," he added. "Our relationship is good and I'm looking forward to building it."

He also enjoyed the relationship he has begun building with head coach Trent Bray. "Coach Bray is a very awesome head coach," Hawkes said. "He is very hands-on and an understanding guy, I am excited to build my relationship with him."



