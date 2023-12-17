2024 OL Adam Hawkes commits to Oregon State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State on Saturday picked up its second commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle as Mountain Ridge (UT) offensive tackle Adam Hawkes committed to the Beavers while on an official visit to Corvallis.
MORE: Beavers Add 2024 RB Cornell Hatcher | 2024 DE Will Haverland Commits | Beavers Trending For SEC QB | Oregon State to host Texas QB | Damien Martinez To Play In Sun Bowl | Offseason Movement Tracker | Latest On Potential QB Targets
Hawkes committed to the Beavers over offers from Montana and Utah State.
"The new coaches that have brought in," Hawkes said is something that really drew him to the Beavers. "As well as the beauty and calmness of the town," he added. Notably, Hawkes's hometown of Herriman, Utah has a similar population as Corvallis.
One coach that was particularly a huge presence, to no surprise in his recruitment was offensive line coach Kyle DeVan. Since being brought onto the staff by Trent Bray, DeVan has been extremely active on the recruiting trail, landing a trio of transfer offensive linemen and now adding Hawkes to the 2024 recruiting class.
Hawkes gave a bit of an insight into DeVan's recruiting style. "Coach Devan is a very nice and outgoing guy while being firm and smart," he told BeaversEdge. "He has a great background that’s what sold me him as a coach and person," he added. "Our relationship is good and I'm looking forward to building it."
He also enjoyed the relationship he has begun building with head coach Trent Bray. "Coach Bray is a very awesome head coach," Hawkes said. "He is very hands-on and an understanding guy, I am excited to build my relationship with him."
Hawkes is the Beavers' second commitment of the day in their 2024 recruiting class, joining California running back Cornell Hatcher. The three-star running back out of Corona, California rushed for 2,500+ yards as a senior this past season and 42 touchdowns.
With Hawkes in the mix, Oregon State now holds eight commitments in their class. He joins the previously mentioned Cornell Hatcher as well as kicker Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, LB Dexter Foster, DB Exodus Ayers, OL Dylan Sikorski, and WR Malachi Durant.
Hawkes looks forward to helping build Oregon State to the vision that head coach Trent Bray and Kyle DeVan have for the program and the offensive line position group going forward. The Utah native will sign with the Beavers on Wednesday during the early signing period.
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson