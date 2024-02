PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball is ranked eighth in the 2024 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) preseason top-30, which was released on Thursday.

It’s the fourth top-10 ranking to open the year for the Beavers, who are also fifth by Baseball America, seventh by D1Baseball.com and ninth per Perfect Game. OSU is the highest ranked Pac-12 Conference team in all four.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.