PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State women's basketball head coach Scott Rueck, guard Donovyn Hunter, and forward Timea Gardiner as the trio talk the sweep of the mountain schools and preview the matchup with the Ducks...

The 18th-ranked Beavers (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) face Oregon (11-11, 2-7) at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday...

MORE: 2024 Scholarship Chart | Jamie Christian Named ST Coordinator | WATCH: OSU Baseball Meets The Media | Beavers Add OL Jayden Tuia | OSU Is Getting An Explosive Athlete In Jeremiah Ioane | Offseason Movement Tracker | WBB Moves To No. 18