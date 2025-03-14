Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Home Series vs GCU & SCU

With the Oregon State baseball team (12-3) set to host Grand Canyon (12-5) and Santa Clara (7-7) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- The Beavers and Antelopes are playing for4the 13th time on Friday. Oregon State owns a 9-3 series advantage, most recently defeating Grand Canyon, 13-2, in Phoenix in 2023.

- The teams have played just twice in Corvallis, splitting a pair of midweek games in 2022. OSU won game one, 9-8, with GCU taking the second, 13-7.

- Oregon State owns a season-long win streak at six games.

- The Beavers also own an 11-game win streak at Goss Stadium dating back to the 2024 season. Oregon State's streak is tied for the 11th-longest nationally.

- Oregon State's starters have allowed one earned run in 24 1/3 innings at home over five games.

- The Beavers drew 23 walks to just 12 strikeouts in the midweek sweep of Washington State. Oregon State has now walked 100 times this season, ranking 28th nationally.

- OSU also owns a 3.14 earned run average, as a team, ranking tied for 13th.

- AJ Singer's two-game hit streak is now the longest active streak on the club as Trent Caraway saw his snapped at 14 games on Wednesday. Aiva Arquette is now the lone Beaver to reach base safely in all 15 games. Tyce Peterson, meanwhile, has reached in 14 straight.

- The Cougars scored first on Wednesday, just the second time OSU's opponent has scored first this season. The first came against Virginia on Feb. 21. OSU is 2-0 when that happens.

- Nelson Keljo, Friday's probable starter, is averaging just under 11 strikeouts per nine innings over his first four appearances.

- OSU's opponents have gone 11 straight games without committing an error.

- Mitch Canham is now 188-90 at OSU, with a winning percentage of .676.

