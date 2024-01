PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle, guard Christian Wright, and forward Thomas Ndong as the trio talks about the weekend sweep of the Arizona schools and previews UCLA & USC...

