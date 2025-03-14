Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Top Grand Canyon 6-4

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Day 5 Nuggets: Jaheim Patterson Impresses | WATCH: Day 5 Interviews | WATCH: Day 5 Practice Video | Arizona LB Locks In Official Visit | WATCH: WCC Tournament Celebration + Interviews

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Nelson Keljo tossed six scoreless innings and Trent Caraway hit his second home run of the season as eighth-ranked Oregon State defeated Grand Canyon, 6-4, on Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The Antelopes posted a four-run eighth inning to pull within two but Matthew Morrell, who earned his third save of the season, got out of the jam and worked a scoreless ninth to finish off the Oregon State (13-3 win).

Morrell backed up Keljo and fellow reliever Eric Segura. Keljo started the day scattering five hits in six frames while striking out four. He earned the win, improving to 2-0 on the year and 7-0 for his career.

The Beavers jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a three-run third inning. Jacob Krieg started the scoring with a sacrifice fly, then watched as Easton Talt drove in two on a ground ball through the right side of the infield.

Gavin Turley made it 4-0 with a run-scoring double in the fifth. That 4-0 lead didn’t last long when Caraway hit a laser over the left field fence in the sixth.

Isaac Lyon started for Grand Canyon (12-6) and allowed seven hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He took the loss, dropping to 1-2.

Tyce Peterson equaled a career-high with three hits, going 3-for-4 while Turley posted two of the Beavers’ 10 hits.

Next Up

Oregon State hosts Santa Clara Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. Watch it live on KOIN, the KOIN+ app and Pac-12 Insider on Amazon, Plex and other applications. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT and tickets are available by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Game Notes

• Opponents have yet to score in the first inning this season. On Friday, Grand Canyon led the game off with a double but Josh Wakefield was stranded at third.

• Easton Talt recorded his third multi-RBI game of the season.

• Tyce Peterson picked up his fourth multiple-hit game of the year.

• Grand Canyon’s error in the third inning snapped an 11-game errorless streak by Oregon State’s opponents.

• Oregon State scored first for the 14th time this season.

• OSU improved to 10-3 all-time against Grand Canyon and has won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams.

• The Beavers have hit at least one home run in 11 consecutive games. The only game Oregon State did not hit a home run this season was in a 7-2 win over Virginia on Feb. 21.

• Oregon State’s pitching staff, meanwhile, has gone six straight games without allowing a home run.

OSU Athletics