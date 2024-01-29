Oregon State has picked up a commitment from 2024 offensive tackle Jayden Tuia. The Idaho Falls (ID) native announced his commitment on Monday, just over a week after finishing up an official visit with the Beavers.

Tuia earned an offer from the Beavers in mid-December during the first weeks on the job from new offensive line coach Kyle DeVan and the two sides remained in contact through the last month. Last week, DeVan made a trip to Tuia's home for an in-home visit and got an official visit to Corvallis scheduled. "The visit went really well," Tuia told BeaversEdge about the in-home visit.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman joins Dylan Sikorski and Adam Hawkes as offensive linemen in the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class. Both Sikorski and Hawkes signed in the early signing period with the program.

The Idaho native also becomes the 18th commitment overall in the Beavers 2024 recruiting class and the 12th player to commit to the Beavers since Trent Bray took over as the Beavers' head coach on November 29.



