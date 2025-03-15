Where Is Oregon State WBB Projected In NCAA Tournament?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (19-15) having won the West Coast Conference Tournament and punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, BeaversEdge looks closer at where the Beavers could land in the bracket!
The Beavers will learn their destination Sunday afternoon during the WBB Selection Show on ESPN...
ESPN - Charlie Creme
The leader in WBB Bracketology, Charlie Creme of ESPN, is pretty spot on with what the committee ultimately unveils on Selection Sunday...
He has the Beavers headed to the Baton Rouge Regional, playing No. 3 seed LSU as the No. 14 seed in their opening matchup. They would also have Florida State and Washington/Princeton in their bracket.
The Baton Rouge Regional would be paired with the South Bend Regional and host No. 2 seed Notre Dame...
HerHoopStats.com
In the HerHoopStats.com bracket projection, Oregon State is also sloted to be a No. 14 seed, but in this projection, they'll be headed to Durham to play host No. 3 seed Duke. George Mason and Michigan State would also be in the regional, and it would be paired with the Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU.
College Sports Madness
In the college sports madness women's bracket projection, the Beavers are also tabbed as a No. 14 seed. However, in this projection, they'll be headed to Raleigh to play No. 3 seed NC State. South Florida and Michigan State would also be in the regional.
The interesting twist with this projection is that it would be paired with the South Bend Regional and No. 2 seed Notre Dame, which happens to include No. 10 seed Oregon...
