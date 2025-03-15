Where Is Oregon State WBB Projected In NCAA Tournament?

(Photo by OSU Athletics)

ESPN - Charlie Creme

The leader in WBB Bracketology, Charlie Creme of ESPN, is pretty spot on with what the committee ultimately unveils on Selection Sunday... He has the Beavers headed to the Baton Rouge Regional, playing No. 3 seed LSU as the No. 14 seed in their opening matchup. They would also have Florida State and Washington/Princeton in their bracket. The Baton Rouge Regional would be paired with the South Bend Regional and host No. 2 seed Notre Dame...

HerHoopStats.com

In the HerHoopStats.com bracket projection, Oregon State is also sloted to be a No. 14 seed, but in this projection, they'll be headed to Durham to play host No. 3 seed Duke. George Mason and Michigan State would also be in the regional, and it would be paired with the Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU.

College Sports Madness