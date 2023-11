PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The College Football Playoff Committee has released its third edition of rankings this CFB season and the Oregon State football team (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) has earned its highest ranking in school history at No. 11.

The Beavers earned their previous high-water mark in program history last week when they were No. 12 in the rankings...

Washington leads the way at No. 5, Oregon No. 6, OSU No. 11, Arizona No. 17, and Utah No. 22...

The Beavers return to action Saturday, hosting No. 5 Washington at Reser Stadium before a nationally televised ABC audience at 4:30 p.m.

