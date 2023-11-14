Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap
With week 10 of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs Stanford | Team Grades & Top Performers | Beavers Rise To No. 10 In Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over Stanford | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win | Highlights + Social Media Reaction
Active 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 49-17 victory over New York, Cooks hauled in nine receptions for 173 yards, leading the Cowboys in receiving. The 173 yards are tied for the second-most ever from Cooks, whose career-best was 186 yards in 2016... The Cowboys' offense is heating up and that's good news for Cooks who should continue to see a ton of looks opposite of CeeDee Lamb at receiver.
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 49-17 loss to Dallas, Hodgins wasn't as effective as his Oregon State counterpart on the other sideline, not recording a catch with two targets. There might not be one individual player who misses Daniel Jones more than Hodgins, who has struggled to develop a rapport with Tommy Devito, who has struggled in his own right. The vibes aren't great with the G-Men right now...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> In Green Bay's 23-19 loss to Pittsburgh, Musgrave caught two of his four targets from QB Jordan Love for 64 yards. Musgrave now has 29 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign...
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 27-19 win over New Orleans, Brandel saw action on special teams via the field goal kick unit, playing six snaps.
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 23-19 win over Green Bay, Seumalo started at left guard and played 65 snaps...
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String
-> In New York's 49-17 loss to Dallas, Harlow received playing time as the second-string center, playing 15 snaps. Harlow has been utilized across the offensive line in his NFL career, and that's a credit to his staying power in the league. Being able to play multiple positions will always hold value...
DEFENSE
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 20-6 loss to Tampa Bay, Peko started at defensive tackle and played 29 snaps. He tallied four tackles...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 30-27 win over Cincinnati, Nelson didn't start at corner (first time not starting this year) but played 43 snaps off the bench. He tallied four tackles in the win over the Bengals...
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String
->In Dallas' 42-17 win over New York, Wright had his busiest game of the season, playing a season-high 15 snaps on defense at cornerback, while also adding in 23 snaps on various special teams' units. He finished with one tackle and one pass breakup...
DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - New England Patriots - Third/Fourth String
-> Austin didn't see action in New England's 10-6 loss to Indianapolis in Germany...
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 24-22 loss to Denver, Poyer started at safety and played his second-most snaps in a game this season (76). He finished second on defense with nine total tackles...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 16-13 loss to Chicago, Hekker punted six times for a total of 272 yards. He averaged 45.3 yards per punt, landed three inside the '20, and had a long punt of 55 yards.
IR
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> Quitoriano was placed on IR by the Texans last week shortly after we published our week nine recap due to a groin injury. It's unclear how much time he'll miss...
Practice Squad
QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014) - Minnesota Vikings
-> Mannion remains on the Vikings' practice squad... Minnesota traded for Arizona's Josh Dobbs at the deadline and still has rookie Jaren Hall, so Mannion is likely to remain on the practice squad barring injury.
QB Jake Luton (2017-19) - Carolina Panthers
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions
-> After being waived by the Lions with an injury settlement before the season began, Jefferson is back with the Lions and healthy, joining the practice squad...
