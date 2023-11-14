With week 10 of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

OFFENSE

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 49-17 victory over New York, Cooks hauled in nine receptions for 173 yards, leading the Cowboys in receiving. The 173 yards are tied for the second-most ever from Cooks, whose career-best was 186 yards in 2016... The Cowboys' offense is heating up and that's good news for Cooks who should continue to see a ton of looks opposite of CeeDee Lamb at receiver.

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> In New York's 49-17 loss to Dallas, Hodgins wasn't as effective as his Oregon State counterpart on the other sideline, not recording a catch with two targets. There might not be one individual player who misses Daniel Jones more than Hodgins, who has struggled to develop a rapport with Tommy Devito, who has struggled in his own right. The vibes aren't great with the G-Men right now...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In Green Bay's 23-19 loss to Pittsburgh, Musgrave caught two of his four targets from QB Jordan Love for 64 yards. Musgrave now has 29 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown in his rookie campaign...

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> In Minnesota's 27-19 win over New Orleans, Brandel saw action on special teams via the field goal kick unit, playing six snaps.

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 23-19 win over Green Bay, Seumalo started at left guard and played 65 snaps...

OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - New York Giants - Second String

-> In New York's 49-17 loss to Dallas, Harlow received playing time as the second-string center, playing 15 snaps. Harlow has been utilized across the offensive line in his NFL career, and that's a credit to his staying power in the league. Being able to play multiple positions will always hold value...

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Presser | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs Stanford | Team Grades & Top Performers | Beavers Rise To No. 10 In Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over Stanford | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win | Highlights + Social Media Reaction

Defense below tweets