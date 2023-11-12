PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following Oregon State's 62-17 win over Stanford on Saturday, the Beavers (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) jumped in both national polls, moving to No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

It's the first time since 2012 that Oregon State has been ranked 10th or better in the AP Poll... The 2012 Beavers were ranked as high as seventh. It's also the highest the Beavers have been ranked this season, having reached 11th several weeks ago.

Washington leads the way in the AP Poll at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at No. 10, Utah at No. 16, and Arizona at No. 23.

FULL AP POLL

In the coaches poll, Washington leads the pack at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, OSU at No. 10, Utah at No. 16, and Arizona at No. 19...

FULL COACHES POLL

The Beavers return to action Saturday afternoon, squaring off with the fifth-ranked and undefeated Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on ABC...