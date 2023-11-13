Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs Stanford?
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.
Who played the most in the Beavers' 62-17 win over Stanford? Read on to find out!
Note: Special Teams Snaps Aren't Included
*denotes starter
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
DJ Uiagalelei*
|
40
|
19
|
21
|
Aidan Chiles
|
25
|
11
|
14
|
Ben Gulbranson
|
4
|
1
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Damien Martinez*
|
32
|
17
|
15
|
Isaiah Newell
|
21
|
8
|
13
|
Deshaun Fenwick
|
14
|
7
|
7
|
Isaac Hodgins (FB)
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
Jake Reichle
|
4
|
1
|
3
|Player
|Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Silas Bolden*
|
35
|
20
|
15
|
Anthony Gould*
|
31
|
20
|
11
|
Jimmy Valsin
|
27
|
9
|
18
|
Trent Walker
|
19
|
7
|
12
|
Jesiah Irish
|
18
|
15
|
3
|
Jeremiah Noga
|
13
|
5
|
8
|
Rweha Munyagi
|
13
|
3
|
10
|
David Wells
|
8
|
2
|
6
