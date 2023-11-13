PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.

Who played the most in the Beavers' 62-17 win over Stanford? Read on to find out!

MORE: Team Grades & Top Performers | Beavers Rise To No. 10 In Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win | WATCH: OSU Talks Win Over Stanford | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down Win | Highlights + Social Media Reaction |

Note: Special Teams Snaps Aren't Included