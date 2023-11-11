With the 12th-ranked Oregon State football team (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) defeating Stanford 62-17 at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

So much for Stanford being any semblance of a trap game...

Following a near-month-long break from the friendly confines of Reser Stadium, the 12th-ranked Beavers dominated lowly Stanford from start to finish en route to a statement 62-17 win over the Cardinal.

With two top-10 opponents waiting the next two weeks, it would have been entirely possible for the Beavers to slightly overlook the Cardinal and look ahead to the Huskies but Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo said it best postgame, saying the focus is on the single opponent each week...

The Beavers certainly made sure the focus was on the Cardinal in this matchup as they treated a sellout crowd of 37,107 to the most impressive and convincing game of the season.

We'll get into the nuts and bolts of just how impressive in takeaway No. 2, but this top takeaway is reserved for simply how focused the Beavers were in this matchup.

From the opening kickoff, Oregon State was equal parts focused and intense, making Stanford earn every yard on offense while fine-tuning its offense to the tune of 62 points.

Perhaps most importantly, the Beavers didn't have to exert a ton of energy to get this win. The starters started to trickle out in the third quarter and were all but gone in the fourth, so having that ace up your sleeve entering this next weekend will certainly be key.

Especially when you consider Washington had to exert a ton of energy to knock off Utah in the final seconds... Simply put, the Beavers will be fresher and arguably less physically beat-up entering the matchup...

If there was any doubt that the Beavers were still leaving everything on the field for a berth in the Pac-12 title game, those were easily put to rest with the victory over the Cardinal.

While not a sexy opponent, this was a game that the Beavers absolutely had to have to remain in the thick of things, and not only did they win this matchup, they added some style points and borderline embarrassed Stanford.

That's a measure of an elite football team when you can beat up on intra-conference opponents like this, and it speaks volumes to how well-prepared the Beavers were in this matchup...