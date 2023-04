PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin has been selected in the seventh round, 252nd overall, by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Austin saw action in 36 career games for the Beavers, totaling 140 tackles with four interceptions, two tackles for loss, one sack and 24 pass breakups.

Austin, a Long Beach, Calif., native, was a two-time All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection during his career at Oregon State.

Austin is the eighth Oregon State player taken by Buffalo all-time, and the first since Isaiah Hodgins in 2020.

Austin is the second Beaver selected in the 2023 draft, following Luke Musgrave in the second round to Green Bay. Eight players have now been drafted during Jonathan Smith’s tenure as head coach.